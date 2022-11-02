UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ready To Provide Grain To Poorest Countries As Humanitarian Aid

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Says Ready to Provide Grain to Poorest Countries as Humanitarian Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during which the leaders discussed Moscow's readiness to provide significant amounts of grain to the world's poorest countries as a humanitarian aid, the Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday.

"The readiness of the Russian side to provide significant amounts of grain to the poorest countries without charge as humanitarian aid was indicated. Joko Widodo supported this approach," the Kremlin said in a statement, following the talks.

The Russian president and his Indonesian counterpart discussed the situation around the grain deal, following Kiev's use of the maritime humanitarian corridor for military purposes.

Putin informed Widodo "about the situation that has developed as a result of Kiev regime's use of the maritime humanitarian corridor for sabotage against the infrastructure and vessels of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, and that, having received the necessary guarantees from the Ukrainian side about the non-use of the humanitarian route for military purposes, Russia will resume the implementation of the grain deal," the statement said.

In the context of ensuring global food security, Putin outlined Russia's approach to the implementation of the Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and unblocking the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets, the Kremlin's press service concluded.

