Moscow Says Ready To Take In Russia, Belarus Citizens Forced To Fight For Kiev

Published March 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Moscow Says Ready to Take in Russia, Belarus Citizens Forced to Fight for Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Moscow is ready to take in Russian and Belarusian citizens that are living in Ukraine and that are being forced to fight for Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Against the background of aggressive statements by the Ukrainian leadership regarding Crimea, media reports appeared that Kiev authorities are considering the possibility of putting citizens of Russia and Belarus in Ukraine before a choice ” to fight for Ukraine's military or to get deported," the ministry said, adding that Russia is ready to take in all such people.

