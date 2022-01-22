UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Instead Of Response To Security Guarantees

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 04:42 PM

The United States and NATO launched a "toxic" campaign with false accusations against Moscow instead of preparing responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

Since December 15, 2021, when Russia handed in to the US a draft treaty on security guarantees, Moscow has seen obvious attempts to prolong discussion of the Russian initiatives, the foreign ministry said on its website.

"Instead of taking a pause and concentrating on concrete response to the questions that were posed in the Russian documents, the White House and its Western allies launched an extremely toxic information propaganda campaign, representing our country as an 'aggressor,' 'opponent of civilized Europe,' and 'threat' to the international stability," the ministry said.

