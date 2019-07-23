UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Received No Invitation To Join US' Coalition For Patrolling Strait Of Hormuz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russia has not received any offers from the United States considering Washington's initiative to create an international coalition for patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has recently announced that the United States will create this coalition following a series of incidents with foreign oil tankers, which the United States holds Iran responsible for.

"No one has offered anything to us. People usually initiate contact, explain what they want and put ideas forward. For example, we offer our concept of collective security in the strait. Today, we will present it once again, we will publish it, while personally I do not understand at all what our US colleagues offer," Bogdanov said.

More Stories From World

