Moscow Says Received No Notification From UN On Termination Of Black Sea Deal Obligations

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Moscow has not received any notifications from the United Nations about withdrawing from the Russia-UN memorandum on on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets, neither did it send one, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"We have not received any notification from the UN that they want to terminate this memorandum. And we also did not send such a notification," Vershinin told a briefing.

