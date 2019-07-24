Moscow Says Received No Official Information on SBU Secret Jails But Read Media Reports

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received official information on the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) secret jails, but has read relevant media reports, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received official information on the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) secret jails, but has read relevant media reports, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Sputnik has recently released a series of exclusive materials about the SBU secret jails located in a number of Ukrainian cities in the conflict-torn eastern Donbas region. UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and Amnesty International have confirmed the information.

"This has not been mentioned in SMM [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine] communiques. As the Foreign Ministry, we can only comment on reports of the monitoring mission," Kelin said.

When asked whether the Russian Foreign Ministry was aware about the secret jails, Kelin said that the officials had read about it in media reports.

"Yes, I see in the news that such things exist, but this is a journalistic investigation," Kelin added.