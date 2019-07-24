UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Received No Official Information On SBU Secret Jails But Read Media Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Moscow Says Received No Official Information on SBU Secret Jails But Read Media Reports

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received official information on the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) secret jails, but has read relevant media reports, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received official information on the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) secret jails, but has read relevant media reports, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Sputnik has recently released a series of exclusive materials about the SBU secret jails located in a number of Ukrainian cities in the conflict-torn eastern Donbas region. UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and Amnesty International have confirmed the information.

"This has not been mentioned in SMM [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine] communiques. As the Foreign Ministry, we can only comment on reports of the monitoring mission," Kelin said.

When asked whether the Russian Foreign Ministry was aware about the secret jails, Kelin said that the officials had read about it in media reports.

"Yes, I see in the news that such things exist, but this is a journalistic investigation," Kelin added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Amnesty International Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witne ..

38 minutes ago

Man electrocuted to death in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Adviser to Erdogan Refutes Rumors of Turkish Presi ..

2 minutes ago

Acid attack leaves two women, child injured in Que ..

2 minutes ago

PTI announces to accord warmest welcome to Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 registration conti ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.