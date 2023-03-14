Moscow Says Received No Official Response to Proposal on 60-Day Grain Deal Extension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has not yet received an official response from the concerned parties to its proposal to extend the grain deal for 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia has not yet received an official response from the concerned parties to its proposal to extend the grain deal for 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Vershinin said that Moscow did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"We have not yet received an official reaction from the parties. We informed the parties of our position, yesterday the UN representatives were informed about it," Vershinin told a briefing in Geneva.