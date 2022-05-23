MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Russia has received Italy's proposals on a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine and is currently considering them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We have recently received it, we are considering it," Rudenko told reporters, adding that Moscow will develop its position on the matter after it finishes analyzing it.

Last week, la Repubblica newspaper reported that Italy had proposed a plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, consisting of four stages. The document drawn up by the Italian foreign ministry with the participation of the government, was handed over to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano later confirmed that Rome proposed a roadmap for peace in Ukraine, which will require the participation of various countries and organizations, and submitted the document to the United Nations.