UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Received Rome's Proposals On Peaceful Settlement Of Situation In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Moscow Says Received Rome's Proposals on Peaceful Settlement of Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Russia has received Italy's proposals on a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine and is currently considering them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We have recently received it, we are considering it," Rudenko told reporters, adding that Moscow will develop its position on the matter after it finishes analyzing it.

Last week, la Repubblica newspaper reported that Italy had proposed a plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, consisting of four stages. The document drawn up by the Italian foreign ministry with the participation of the government, was handed over to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano later confirmed that Rome proposed a roadmap for peace in Ukraine, which will require the participation of various countries and organizations, and submitted the document to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Rome Italy Government

Recent Stories

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

3 minutes ago
 Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public ..

Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public buildings

3 minutes ago
 Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleer ..

Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleeri canal

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendere ..

Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendered Azov Militants Hardly Possib ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Ques ..

NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Questions in Russia - Moscow

11 minutes ago
 New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shorta ..

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.