Moscow Says Regularly Discusses Montreux Convention On Black Sea Straits With Ankara

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Says Regularly Discusses Montreux Convention on Black Sea Straits With Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Moscow regularly holds discussions with Ankara on the compliance with the 1936 Montreux Convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits in the Black Sea and sees no alternatives to the document, the Russian foreign ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We do not see any alternatives to the international legal framework established by the convention. We emphasize its importance as one of the key factors of stability and security in the Black Sea region, especially with regard to naval navigation," the ministry said, commenting on Turkey's plans to build the Istanbul Canal.

Russia assumes that all participants in the convention are equally interested in the stability of the legal framework created in accordance with it and will continue to take a responsible approach to its compliance, the ministry said.

"As responsible countries of this region, we regularly exchange views with Turkey at various levels on the proper implementation of this treaty," the ministry said, adding the issue was discussed during the recent visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Turkey.

