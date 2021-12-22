Moscow Says Released Security Guarantees Proposals to US to Aviod Manipulations in Media

Russia has outlined in detail its approaches to the security proposals to the United States in order to exclude any manipulation in the media and so that the work on the matter is open, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"In order to exclude any manipulations, in order for this work to be truly open, taking into account what is happening now in the security sphere, we have outlined in detail the Russian approaches to these documents," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube