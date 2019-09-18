Moscow Says Reports About Rise of Russian Espionage Activities in Switzerland 'Slander'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that recent reports about Russia allegedly increasing its espionage activities in Switzerland over the last 20 years are "slander."

Earlier in the month, Swiss RTS broadcaster released an interview with Sergey Zhirnov, who said he was a former Soviet and Russian illegal intelligence officer planted in France. According to Zhirnov, in the past 20 years, Russia significantly boosted its espionage activities in Switzerland in terms both of quantity and quality.

"Also, we would like to point out that no concrete facts or sound evidence have been provided in Zhirnov's interview. We reject Zhirnov's accusations as slander. The broadcasting of absurd and unverifiable allegations is damaging Russian-Swiss relations. We urge RTS to choose its sources more carefully so as not to mislead the Swiss audience," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The ministry expressed regret over the broadcaster's attempt to revive the espionage issue in Russian-Swiss relations after it was officially announced as settled by both sides in 2018.

"It is regrettable that RTS has opted to revitalize the rumor of Russian espionage which the Swiss media was blowing up in the summer and autumn of 2018 ... In November 2018, the problem was settled following inter-agency consultations. We would like to remind everyone that both sides stated at a news conference following talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Switzerland, held in Geneva on November 28, 2018, that the espionage page in bilateral relations had been turned," the ministry added.

Swiss and Dutch media reported in September 2018 about two Russians who allegedly intended to spy on the Spiez laboratory near the Swiss capital of Bern, which analyzes chemical and biological weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the allegations as "another orchestrated propaganda campaign." A press conference on the matter was held in the Swiss city of Geneva in November. In June, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that the problem was solved and the issue of espionage was "locked."