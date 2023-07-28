Moscow Says Reserves Right to Take Response Measures After Shelling of Taganrog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia reserves the right to take serious measures in response to Ukraine's shelling of Taganrog and the UAV attack on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia reserves the right to take serious measures in response to Ukraine's shelling of Taganrog and the UAV attack on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians. The Russian Health Ministry said that a total of 14 people received injuries and seven of them have been hospitalized.

Later, the ministry said that another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region was intercepted its debris fell far away from populated areas.

"We strongly condemn the yet another criminal action of the Kiev regime aimed at the citizens and civil infrastructure. These actions never had a military goal. We urge the international community to condemn the use of terrorist methods by the Ukrainian authorities. Russia reserves the right to take serious response measures," the statement said.