Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to Restoration of US-North Korea Dialogue

Russia believes it is necessary to restore the political dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, this could be encouraged by exemptions from some international sanctions related to the humanitarian sector, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia believes it is necessary to restore the political dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, this could be encouraged by exemptions from some international sanctions related to the humanitarian sector, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

From August 23-25, Morgulov paid a visit to Seoul, where he discussed the Korean Peninsula developments with South Korea's and the United States' special representatives for North Korea.

"I made it clear to the partners that given the current lack of trust between North Korea and the United States, declarations should be backed up by some real steps.

The restoration of the political dialogue could be encouraged by exemptions from the international sanctions regime in the humanitarian sector and other civilian areas, certainly unrelated to the missile and nuclear program," Morgulov said.

The diplomat pointed to Pyongyang's effort to reduce regional military tensions, and to the difficult humanitarian situation in the country.

"I also invited colleagues to resume discussions of the plan of action for a comprehensive resolution of the Korean Peninsula problem, which Russia and China presented in 2019," Morgulov added.