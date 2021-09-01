UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute To Restoration Of US-North Korea Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:35 PM

Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to Restoration of US-North Korea Dialogue

Russia believes it is necessary to restore the political dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, this could be encouraged by exemptions from some international sanctions related to the humanitarian sector, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia believes it is necessary to restore the political dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, this could be encouraged by exemptions from some international sanctions related to the humanitarian sector, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

From August 23-25, Morgulov paid a visit to Seoul, where he discussed the Korean Peninsula developments with South Korea's and the United States' special representatives for North Korea.

"I made it clear to the partners that given the current lack of trust between North Korea and the United States, declarations should be backed up by some real steps.

The restoration of the political dialogue could be encouraged by exemptions from the international sanctions regime in the humanitarian sector and other civilian areas, certainly unrelated to the missile and nuclear program," Morgulov said.

The diplomat pointed to Pyongyang's effort to reduce regional military tensions, and to the difficult humanitarian situation in the country.

"I also invited colleagues to resume discussions of the plan of action for a comprehensive resolution of the Korean Peninsula problem, which Russia and China presented in 2019," Morgulov added.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia China Washington Nuclear Visit Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities A ..

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities After Inclusive Government Form ..

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment falls again to 7.6%

Eurozone unemployment falls again to 7.6%

3 minutes ago
 A 10-days 'Artisans-at-work in truck art' exhibiti ..

A 10-days 'Artisans-at-work in truck art' exhibition to start from Sep 17

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close higher

Shanghai gold futures close higher

3 minutes ago
 1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fuja ..

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

23 minutes ago
 Hangu woman found dead in Peshawar, husband arrest ..

Hangu woman found dead in Peshawar, husband arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.