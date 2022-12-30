Moscow Says Serbian-Kosovar Compromise Under 'Western Guarantees' Hardly Sustainable

A compromise reached by Belgrade and Pristina under "Western firm guarantees" can hardly be called sustainable, as Serbian calls for the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities have been ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) A compromise reached by Belgrade and Pristina under "Western firm guarantees" can hardly be called sustainable, as Serbian calls for the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities have been ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the EU and US foreign services said they were working with Serbian and Kosovar leaders to find a peaceful solution to tensions unfolding on the border in recent weeks. Later in that day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to stop protesting against the Kosovar authorities.

"A compromise reached under 'Western firm guarantees' can hardly be called sustainable. The vital issue for Serbs of the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo, designed to become an effective tool for ensuring their rights and security in conditions of systematic persecution on a national basis, was ignored," Zakharova said in a statement.

Without Pristina fulfilling this key commitment, the regional situation is doomed to remain fragile, with the constant threat of a new escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

"As can be seen from the statements of the Kosovo-Albanian 'authorities,' they are not going to give up their plan to take the Serb-populated areas of the region under their full forceful control," Zakharova said.

Moscow knows well the price of Western guarantees, which have allegedly been implemented in Ukraine, the Balkans, and other crisis zones, the spokeswoman added.

"The EU mediation in the dialogue between the parties is not bearing fruit, the negotiations are meaningless, which gives Pristina the opportunity to strengthen its anti-Serb policy," Zakharova said.