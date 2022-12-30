UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Serbian-Kosovar Compromise Under 'Western Guarantees' Hardly Sustainable

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Moscow Says Serbian-Kosovar Compromise Under 'Western Guarantees' Hardly Sustainable

A compromise reached by Belgrade and Pristina under "Western firm guarantees" can hardly be called sustainable, as Serbian calls for the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities have been ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) A compromise reached by Belgrade and Pristina under "Western firm guarantees" can hardly be called sustainable, as Serbian calls for the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities have been ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the EU and US foreign services said they were working with Serbian and Kosovar leaders to find a peaceful solution to tensions unfolding on the border in recent weeks. Later in that day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to stop protesting against the Kosovar authorities.

"A compromise reached under 'Western firm guarantees' can hardly be called sustainable. The vital issue for Serbs of the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo, designed to become an effective tool for ensuring their rights and security in conditions of systematic persecution on a national basis, was ignored," Zakharova said in a statement.

Without Pristina fulfilling this key commitment, the regional situation is doomed to remain fragile, with the constant threat of a new escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

"As can be seen from the statements of the Kosovo-Albanian 'authorities,' they are not going to give up their plan to take the Serb-populated areas of the region under their full forceful control," Zakharova said.

Moscow knows well the price of Western guarantees, which have allegedly been implemented in Ukraine, the Balkans, and other crisis zones, the spokeswoman added.

"The EU mediation in the dialogue between the parties is not bearing fruit, the negotiations are meaningless, which gives Pristina the opportunity to strengthen its anti-Serb policy," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pristina Belgrade Price Border From

Recent Stories

Cold wave to grip most parts of country:PMD

Cold wave to grip most parts of country:PMD

1 minute ago
 CM felicitates new Sheikhupura press club body

CM felicitates new Sheikhupura press club body

1 minute ago
 SBP to extend supports to hold Kabaddi World Cup 2 ..

SBP to extend supports to hold Kabaddi World Cup 2024

1 minute ago
 Free Hepatitis screening, vaccination camp organiz ..

Free Hepatitis screening, vaccination camp organized in Sakrand

1 minute ago
 SSP orders to maintain of law & order on new year' ..

SSP orders to maintain of law & order on new year's eve

8 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC East inspects construction of ro ..

Administrator DMC East inspects construction of road

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.