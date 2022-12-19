UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Shot Down Four US-made Missiles Over Southern Russia

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Moscow said Monday that its air defence systems had shot down four US-made missiles over a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, in one of its first such claims in nearly 10 months of fighting.

"Four American 'HARM' anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace over the Belgorod region," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on social media, referring to a region that says it is regularly hit by Ukrainian strikes.

Designed to target air defence systems equipped with radars, "HARM" missiles have a range of more than 48 kilometres (30 miles).

The missiles, which were first deployed in 1984, have been adapted so they can be fired from Kyiv's Soviet-era warplanes.

