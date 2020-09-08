Moscow Says Situation Around Navalny Should Not Affect Nord Stream 2

NICOSIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The situation with Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny should not anyhow affect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as the project, which serves European interests, should "stand outside politics," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday amid claims about the possibility to shut down the pipeline project.

A number of German politicians have said the project could be terminated if allegations of Russia's involvement in Navalny's poisoning are proven true of if Russia fails to account for the incident. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in favor of Germany shutting down the project.

"We hear all the statements. Out stand remains unchanged, this is a commercial project that should stand outside politics, since it strengthens the European energy security and creates a platform for developing economical cooperation. Of course, we assume these interests should prevail," Grushko told reporters.

Commenting on Trump's calls on Europe to reject the project, the high-ranking official noted that "Europe should find a nerve to assert national interests if it does not want to fall into vassalage."