Moscow Says Some in Washington Try to Prevent Improving of US-Russia Ties Through CMKI

Some officials in Washington act to prevent relations between Russia and the United States from improving, destroying them even more, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Some officials in Washington act to prevent relations between Russia and the United States from improving, destroying them even more, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, commenting on the Countering Malign Kremlin Influence (CMKI) Development Framework recently developed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Earlier in the day, USAID said that its head, Mark Green, has informed Washington's partner states and organizations on the CMKI. The document outlined the areas on which the initiative is focused, particularly opposing actions to undermine the rule of law and democratic institutions, independent media outlets and energy and economic security.

"Of course, this action program outlined by a high-ranking official of the current US Administration is disappointing. It is in sharply discordant with the constructive tone of the recent meeting of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [US President] Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka. It is obvious that influential officials in Washington are doing their best to prevent normalization of the Russian-American relations and to destroy them even more," the statement said.

The statement also added that the CMKI was a tool for ideological struggle and propaganda, noting, however, that Russia had always stated its readiness for constructive cooperation with Washington.