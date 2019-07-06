UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Some In Washington Try To Prevent Improving Of US-Russia Ties Through CMKI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:47 PM

Moscow Says Some in Washington Try to Prevent Improving of US-Russia Ties Through CMKI

Some officials in Washington act to prevent relations between Russia and the United States from improving, destroying them even more, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Some officials in Washington act to prevent relations between Russia and the United States from improving, destroying them even more, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, commenting on the Countering Malign Kremlin Influence (CMKI) Development Framework recently developed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Earlier in the day, USAID said that its head, Mark Green, has informed Washington's partner states and organizations on the CMKI. The document outlined the areas on which the initiative is focused, particularly opposing actions to undermine the rule of law and democratic institutions, independent media outlets and energy and economic security.

"Of course, this action program outlined by a high-ranking official of the current US Administration is disappointing. It is in sharply discordant with the constructive tone of the recent meeting of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [US President] Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka. It is obvious that influential officials in Washington are doing their best to prevent normalization of the Russian-American relations and to destroy them even more," the statement said.

The statement also added that the CMKI was a tool for ideological struggle and propaganda, noting, however, that Russia had always stated its readiness for constructive cooperation with Washington.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin United States Media From Best

Recent Stories

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai ..

13 seconds ago

Italy's Salvini faces two-boat migrant rescue stan ..

1 minute ago

North Korea says released Australian student was ' ..

1 minute ago

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacks Turkey centra ..

5 minutes ago

Workers Welfare Board approves Rs. 22602 millions ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani players win two gold, two silvers, one b ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.