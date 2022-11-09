Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on statements about the alleged secret supplies of ammunition by North Korea to Russia for use in Ukraine, called such information fake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on statements about the alleged secret supplies of ammunition by North Korea to Russia for use in Ukraine, called such information fake.

Last week, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said North Korea was allegedly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for use in Ukraine. Back in September, the North Korean Defense Ministry denied such reports, stating that Pyongyang did not supply and does not have plans to supply weapons or ammunition to Russia, as the United States claims.

"No clear justification for these allegations was and could be provided, since everything said by US officials is a lie from beginning to end and yet another example of fakes and speculations that the West is spreading regarding Russia," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In this way the United States came up with a reason to impose sanctions, she added.