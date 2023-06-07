UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says States Proposing Peace Initiatives Need To Urge Kiev To Agree To Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Moscow Says States Proposing Peace Initiatives Need to Urge Kiev to Agree to Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia calls on countries which propose peace initiatives to urge Kiev to agree to talks, and stop delivering arms to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime not only does not want to stop fighting, but also declares its intention to win, as they say, victory over Russia on the battlefield, completely excluding any political and diplomatic possibilities of resolving the conflict... In these circumstances, we recommend that all countries and organizations that want to contribute to a peaceful settlement direct their efforts to work specifically with the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors," Zakharova told a briefing.

In addition, within the framework of peace initiatives, countries should convince the collective West to stop supplying weapons to the Ukrainian military.

"The West needs to be persuaded to stop using weapons in the military, sending mercenaries and training the Ukrainian military," Zakharova concluded.

