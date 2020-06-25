Moscow Says Stressed Importance of US Nuclear Weapons' Pullout From Europe at Vienna Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian side emphasized the importance of withdrawing US nuclear weapons from Europe during consultations with the United States on strategic stability issues held in Vienna earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Monday, Vienna hosted Russian-US consultations on strategic stability. The Russian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea. They discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was concluded in 2010 and expires in February 2021, and ways to maintain stability and predictability in the face of the termination of the INF Treaty.

At the consultations, the parties confirmed the launch of the working group on outer space and a number of others. The consultations lasted about ten hours.

"[We] again emphasized the importance of ending the practice of such joint nuclear missions of the alliance [NATO], withdrawing US nuclear weapons from European countries to national territory and eliminating infrastructure for its deployment in Europe," Zakharova said at a briefing.