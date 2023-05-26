UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Summoned US Diplomats Over Sullivan's Words About Strikes On Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned senior US diplomats and expressed a strong protest in connection with the words of White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about strikes on the territory of Russia.

On May 21, Sullivan said Washington does not allow Kiev to use Western weapons to strike at the territory of Russia, noting that he does not consider Crimea to be part of it.

"Senior diplomats of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 26, a strong protest was expressed about the unacceptable statements of the White House National Security Advisor J. Sullivan, who actually approved the strikes of the armed formations of the regime in Kiev on Russian territory, including the Republic of Crimea and the Belgorod region," the statement said.

Washington's words about strikes on Crimea are hypocritical and false, the ministry said.

"The assurances of US officials that the United States does not encourage such attacks on Russia are hypocritical and false, given the direct evidence of the use of weapons and equipment supplied for the needs of the Ukraine military by the Pentagon for the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts by Ukrainian militants," the ministry stated.

It is high time that the US understands that any forms of aggression against Russia will trigger a serious response from Moscow, the ministry added.

"The Russian side emphasized that the hostile actions of the United States, which has long been a party to the conflict, plunged Russian-US relations into a deep and dangerous crisis, fraught with unpredictable consequences. It is high time for Washington to understand that any form of aggression against Russia will continue to be met with the most serious response," the ministry concluded.

More Stories From World

