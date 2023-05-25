Moscow Says Summons Swedish Ambassador, Declares 5 Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador in Moscow Malena Mard and expressed a protest in connection with the confrontational course of the country, due to which five Swedish diplomats have been declared personae non gratae.

On April 25, Sweden decided to expel five employees of the Russian Embassy, as their activities are allegedly "incompatible with their diplomatic status."

"On May 25, the Swedish Ambassador to Russia, M. Mard, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and was told that, taking into account the confrontational course pursued by Sweden towards Russia, the Russian side decided to terminate the activities of the Russian Consulate General in Gothenburg starting September 1, 2023," the statement said.

In addition, Russia withdraws its consent to the opening of Swedish Consulate General in St. Petersburg, the ministry said.

"The Swedish Ambassador was informed that the Russian side, as a retaliatory measure, decided to declare 'persona non grata' five Swedish diplomats, including three employees of the office of the defense attache at the Swedish Embassy in Moscow. They should leave Russia within the same time period that was designated by the Swedish authorities for the departure of our employees," the ministry concluded.