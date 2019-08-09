Since Russia sees the US Embassy's move to publish information about the unauthorized rally that took place in downtown Moscow on August 3 as an attempt to meddle in Russia's internal affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Since Russia sees the US Embassy's move to publish information about the unauthorized rally that took place in downtown Moscow on August 3 as an attempt to meddle in Russia's internal affairs, the head of the political section at the embassy, Tim Richardson, has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"On August 9, Head of Political Section at the US Embassy in Russia Tim Richardson was summoned to the foreign ministry. He faced a representation over the fact that information related to the August 3 unauthorized rally in Moscow has been published on the official Twitter account of the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs and on the website of the diplomatic mission," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that it regarded publishing of the route of the rally, provided by its organizers, as a call for participating in it, qualifying the move as an attempt to meddle into Russia's affairs.

Unsanctioned rallies, organized by the opposition, took place in the Russian capital on July 27 and August 3, with protesters taking to the streets in order to support independent nominees who have been disqualified from running in the elections to the city legislature, scheduled for September 8.