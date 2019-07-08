Moscow Says Supports Intention of Venezuelan Parties to Hold New Meeting on Barbados

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russia supports the intention of the Venezuelan parties to hold a new meeting on Barbados, Aleksander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), told Sputnik on Monday.

"Certainly, we support the dialogue between the Venezuelan parties, because we are convinced that Venezuelans themselves should solve the problems of Venezuela without any outside interference. In this connection, the next round of negotiations, conducted with the mediation of Norway, is, in our view, an important step for finding solutions suiting all Venezuelans," Shchetinin said.