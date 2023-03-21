Moscow Says Suspension of Participation in New START Does Not Mean Desire to Change Text

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The suspension of Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) does not mean that Moscow will change the text of the treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"As for the (New) START Treaty, its suspension means, among other things, that at the moment we are not considering changing the text of this treaty in any way," Ryabkov said on the air of Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The diplomat noted that in the unlikely event of Paris and London's aspirations to join the New START Treaty, a new situation would arise requiring "a new assessment and new decisions.

"

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Federal Assembly that Moscow was suspending participation in the Russian-US New START Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from it. The president noted that there was a need to understand what countries such as France and the United Kingdom consider to be as their strategic arsenals, NATO's combined strike potential, and how Russia will take them into account.