Moscow Says Terminated Participation in Strasbourg Convention on Corruption Starting July

Russia terminates its participation in the Strasbourg Criminal Law Convention on Corruption starting July, according to a statement pf the Russian Foreign Ministry published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russia terminates its participation in the Strasbourg Criminal Law Convention on Corruption starting July, according to a statement pf the Russian Foreign Ministry published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.

"On July 1, 2023, the Convention on Criminal Liability for Corruption, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg on January 27, 1999, in the relations of the Russian Federation with other parties to the Convention, was terminated," the document read.