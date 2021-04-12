UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says There Is No Need To Overreact To JCPOA Negotiations, Including Sanction Lift

Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) There is no need to overreact to negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the potential lifting of Washington's sanctions on Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday ahead of the second round of consultations.

Late last week, a senior US State Department official said that Iran's demand to lift all the sanctions imposed since 2017 is inadmissible for Washington. According to the spokesperson, the negotiations in Vienna may reach an impasse if Tehran keeps insisting on its position.

"As for the problematic of sanctions and the issues related to Iran's return to compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, these are just elements of the work that is ongoing, there is no need to make a bid deal about it.

It was all quite predictable, it was all discussed through different channels at the stage of preparations for the talks in Vienna," Ryabkov assured.

Consultations will continue this week despite the accident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, the Russian diplomat stressed.

"There is no reason to worry, we see no special impasse or difficulties, these are regular moments, the sides keep energetically shaping their approaches. We are making a political and intellectual contribution to finding solutions ... We believe that the recent events held within the Joint Commission [of the JCPOA], including working groups activities, have confirmed the demand for this new format," Ryabkov added.

