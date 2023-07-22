Moscow Says Those Responsible for Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent Will Be Punished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that those responsible for the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

"Those responsible for the brutal murder of the Russian journalist will be inevitably punished. The entire measure of responsibility will be imposed on those who supplied their Kiev proteges with cluster munitions," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

The spokeswoman added that "everything indicated that the attack on the journalist group was not a coincidence."