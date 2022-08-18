UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ties Of Allies With Unfriendly Nations Should Not Harm Russia's Interests

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Says Ties of Allies With Unfriendly Nations Should Not Harm Russia's Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Contacts of Russia's Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) allies with unfriendly countries should not damage their strategic partnership with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

"We proceed from the fact that contacts with countries which are unfriendly to Russia should not damage strategic partnership with our country or contradict the obligations within the framework of the existing agreements of common associations, including the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), " Nechaev said during the weekly briefing of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the eve of the operational and strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood-2022.

He also elaborated on the upcoming large-scale exercise of the collective forces of the CSTO within the framework of the operational-strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood-2022 in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"They (the exercise) will contribute to ensuring security and stability in Central Asia," the diplomat said.

