MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Moscow will analyze the decision of the arbitration tribunal in The Hague that ruled Russia to pay Naftogaz $5 billion in compensation for damage from the loss of assets in the Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said that the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague ruled Russia to pay the country $5 billion in compensation for loss of assets in Crimea.

"Indeed, this lawsuit took place, it is not new. At the same time, the decision is new, it needs to be analyzed, and our specialists who are engaged in protecting our rights in this case will now analyze and make decisions on further actions," Peskov said, answering the question what will be Russia's reaction to this.