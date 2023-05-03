Moscow Says to Ask Cyprus Ambassador to Ensure Security of Russian Diplomatic Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Moscow will ask the Ambassador of Cyprus to Russia, Kypros Giorgallis, to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic institutions in the country in light of the fire at the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nicosia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

At the end of April, a fire has broken out in the building of the Russian center in Nicosia. There were no casualties in the incident.

"Today the Ambassador of Cyprus in Russia will be at the Foreign Ministry, he will be given the requirements of the Russian side to ensure the security of Russian foreign institutions," Zakharova told a briefing.