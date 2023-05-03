UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says To Ask Cyprus Ambassador To Ensure Security Of Russian Diplomatic Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Moscow Says to Ask Cyprus Ambassador to Ensure Security of Russian Diplomatic Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Moscow will ask the Ambassador of Cyprus to Russia, Kypros Giorgallis, to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic institutions in the country in light of the fire at the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nicosia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

At the end of April, a fire has broken out in the building of the Russian center in Nicosia. There were no casualties in the incident.

"Today the Ambassador of Cyprus in Russia will be at the Foreign Ministry, he will be given the requirements of the Russian side to ensure the security of Russian foreign institutions," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Nicosia Cyprus April

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

1 minute ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

15 minutes ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

20 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.