Moscow Says to Decide on Grain Deal Fate Based on Interdepartmental Consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia will make a decision on the fate of the Black Sea grain deal based on the results of interdepartmental consultations, taking into account the letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal has been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered.

"We received a package of proposals from the UN Secretary-General addressed to the Russian President on the development and implementation of the Black Sea initiative. Accordingly, everything was taken into consideration. A decision will be made based on the results of the interdepartmental consultations," Zakharova told a briefing.