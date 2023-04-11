Close
Moscow Says To Issue Conscription Notices Through Online Accounts Of Draftees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The conscription notice is considered to be received staring from the moment when it is posted in the personal online account of the person liable for military service, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the lower house's defense committee, said on Tuesday.

"The conscription notice is considered to have been received from the moment it is posted in the personal account of the person liable for military service," Kartapolov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

