Moscow Says to Issue Conscription Notices Through Online Accounts of Draftees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The conscription notice is considered to be received staring from the moment when it is posted in the personal online account of the person liable for military service, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the lower house's defense committee, said on Tuesday.

