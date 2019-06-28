UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says To Keep Helping OSCE With Disengagement Of Forces Along Contact Line In Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:42 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia will continue helping the Organization for Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE) in its efforts aimed at disengaging Kiev forces and the forces of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas along the whole of the contact line, Russian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Luhansk People's Republic's militia and Ukrainian troops said that they had started withdrawing their personnel and equipment from one of the sectors in the Stanytsia Luhanska area.

"Russia has been and will be providing assistance to OSCE in its mediating efforts so that the warring parties' forces are disengaged not only in Stanytsia Luhanska but also in Petrivske and Zolote, and in the end, along the whole of the contact line," Gryzlov said.

