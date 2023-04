(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moscow will respond to Moldova's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Moldovan authorities announced their intention to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.