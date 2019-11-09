UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says To Shield Cooperation With Iran From 'Toxic' US Actions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From 'Toxic' US Actions

Moscow will go ahead with efforts to safeguard its cooperation with Tehran against the United States' attempts to circumvent it with sanctions pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Moscow will go ahead with efforts to safeguard its cooperation with Tehran against the United States' attempts to circumvent it with sanctions pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"We are fully committed to not only maintaining the current level of cooperation with Tehran, but also expanding this cooperation. We are developing numerous projects in the economy and trade ... And the stronger the US tries to make the conditions for us more difficult, the stronger will be our mutual [with Iran] commitment to find ways to make this cooperation resistant to these very toxic US actions," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Since the unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the United States has unveiled wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with the Islamic republic. Washington has also vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that others countries stop any such purchases.

Russia, which along with the other signatories to the 2015 deal has slammed the US move, has repeatedly said that it has no intention to scale back its cooperation with Tehran.

Related Topics

Exports Business Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Oil Tehran United States May 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

6 minutes ago

President felicitates Asif on winning second world ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Calls For Balance Between Use of Artificial ..

6 minutes ago

Awareness vital to avoid effects of smog: Deputy C ..

22 minutes ago

'Seerat Conference' held at Zila council hall

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.