Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From 'Toxic' US Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Moscow will go ahead with efforts to safeguard its cooperation with Tehran against the United States ' attempts to circumvent it with sanctions pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"We are fully committed to not only maintaining the current level of cooperation with Tehran, but also expanding this cooperation. We are developing numerous projects in the economy and trade ... And the stronger the US tries to make the conditions for us more difficult, the stronger will be our mutual [with Iran] commitment to find ways to make this cooperation resistant to these very toxic US actions," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Since the unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the United States has unveiled wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with the Islamic republic. Washington has also vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that others countries stop any such purchases.

Russia, which along with the other signatories to the 2015 deal has slammed the US move, has repeatedly said that it has no intention to scale back its cooperation with Tehran.