Moscow Says Took De-Escalation Measures After Shootout on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia immediately took measures to de-escalate the situation after a shootout on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

At least seven troops were killed on Tuesday in a cross-border shootout between Armenia and Azerbaijan that took place near the mountain road that links Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Yerevan and Baku. The two South Caucasus nations accused each other of shooting first.�

"Representatives of the armed forces and the border service of Russia's FSB who were in the area immediately contacted the responsible persons in Armenia and Azerbaijan and took measures to de-escalate," Zakharova told reporters.