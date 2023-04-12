Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Took De-Escalation Measures After Shootout On Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Moscow Says Took De-Escalation Measures After Shootout on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

Russia immediately took measures to de-escalate the situation after a shootout on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia immediately took measures to de-escalate the situation after a shootout on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

At least seven troops were killed on Tuesday in a cross-border shootout between Armenia and Azerbaijan that took place near the mountain road that links Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Yerevan and Baku. The two South Caucasus nations accused each other of shooting first.�

"Representatives of the armed forces and the border service of Russia's FSB who were in the area immediately contacted the responsible persons in Armenia and Azerbaijan and took measures to de-escalate," Zakharova told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Road Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Border

Recent Stories

Sharjah Finance Department announces it will pay g ..

Sharjah Finance Department announces it will pay government employees salaries o ..

10 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani President Calls Deadly Border Incident ..

Azerbaijani President Calls Deadly Border Incident Armenian Provocation

2 minutes ago
 EU Cannot Confirm Veracity of Footage of Ukrainian ..

EU Cannot Confirm Veracity of Footage of Ukrainian Soldier's Violent Death - Spo ..

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo striving to develop province ..

10 minutes ago
 Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad Arrives in ..

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad Arrives in Saudi Arabia - State Media

10 minutes ago
 Providing relief to people government's top priori ..

Providing relief to people government's top priority: Adviser to the Prime Minis ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.