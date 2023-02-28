UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Moscow Says Train With Chemicals Arrived in Kramatorsk Accompanied by Foreigners Feb 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A train carrying a cargo of chemicals arrived in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbas, later this cargo was delivered to the line of contact, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry received information that on February 10, 2023, a train arrived in Ukraine (Kramatorsk), in one of the wagons of which there was a cargo of chemicals, accompanied by a group of foreign citizens. The wagon was uncoupled and towed to the territory of the Kramatorsk Metallurgical Plant named after Kuibyshev, where chemicals were unloaded under the control of the security service of Ukraine and representatives of the command of the armed forces of Ukraine," Kirillov said during a briefing.

The cargo consisted of 16 sealed metal boxes, eight of which had a chemical hazard sign, the inscription "BZ" and marking with two red lines, which corresponds to the class of poisonous substances with a temporary detoxifying effect.

"The cargo was placed on US-made armored vehicles, which, as part of the convoy, left for the line of contact," Kirillov added.

On February 19, 11 wagons with shrapnel ammunition with special markings were unloaded in Kramatorsk, the official said, adding that earlier, such ammunition was modernized in the United States for damaging elements with liquid formulations of irritating substances.

