Moscow Says UAE-Israel Peace Deal Is Important for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Settlement

Moscow considers it important that Israel will suspend its sovereignty claims over part of the West Bank territories under the US-brokered agreement on normalization of Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Moscow considers it important that Israel will suspend its sovereignty claims over part of the West Bank territories under the US-brokered agreement on normalization of Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russia, as a permanent member state of the United Nations Security Council and a a participant of the Middle East Quartet, has always favored the two-state solution under, which Israel and Palestine would peacefully co-exist in the internationally recognized borders, the Foreign Ministry recalled.

"In this context, we have noticed that Israel will suspend the extension of its sovereignty on part of the territories of the occupied West Bank of the Jordan River, under the above-mentioned three-party statement. We believe this is an important element, as such plans were a key obstacle to resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli contacts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.