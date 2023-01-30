UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ukraine Army Target Group In US HIV Infection Experiments Conducted Since 2019

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Moscow Says Ukraine Army Target Group in US HIV Infection Experiments Conducted Since 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Representatives of the Ukrainian army were the target group in US experiments with the HIV infection that have been conducted in Ukraine since 2019, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The United States implements the most controversial studies from the point of view of international legislation outside its territory. An example is the experiments related to HIV infection, which have been conducted by US specialists on the territory of Ukraine since 2019," Kirillov said, adding that the target group for such tests were convicts, drug addicts, and representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces.

