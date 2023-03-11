UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ukrainian Losses Reach 230 Soldiers In Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman Over 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Says Ukrainian Losses Reach 230 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman Over 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost around 230 soldiers in the Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk direction... over 140 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, three vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed overnight," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian army destroyed up to 90 Ukrainian troops in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, along with two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.

