Moscow Says Ukrainian Losses Reach 320 Soldiers In Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman Over 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Moscow Says Ukrainian Losses Reach 320 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman Over 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 320 soldiers in the Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction... more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Ukraine lost up to 100 troops, along with an armored combat vehicle, four pickup trucks, another D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.

