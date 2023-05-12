London's decision to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev will lead to a serious escalation of tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

On Thursday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that London is sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev.

"We regard this decision as another extremely hostile step by London aimed at further pumping Ukraine with weapons and leading to a serious escalation of the situation in the zone of the special military operation," the statement said.

The decision of the UK demonstrates that London is ready to take the conflict in Ukraine to new level in terms of destruction, according to the ministry.

"Providing long-range high-precision missile systems to the Kiev regime clearly confirms the unprecedented level of the UK's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict... The UK is obviously ready to cross any lines and take the conflict to a fundamentally new level in terms of destruction and human casualties," the ministry said.

Russia reserves the right to take all measures to neutralize threats that may arise when Kiev uses Storm Shadow missiles, the ministry added.