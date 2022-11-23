Moscow Says UN 'Hiding Behind General Phrases' in Assessing Execution of Russian Soldiers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The United Nations is "hiding behind general phrases" when assessing the footage of the Ukrainian military shooting dead Russian prisoners of war in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On November 19, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the UN was calling for a full investigation into human rights violations in the context of reports about 10 Russian prisoners of war allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces.

"In this case, they are hiding behind general phrases, avoiding any assessment of the facts," Zakharova said on Telegram, commenting on the organization's alleged concern over the videotaped massacre of the Russian military.

The spokeswoman recalled that the UN was "more than verbose, specific and initiative," when assessing alleged atrocities in the city of Bucha and accusing Moscow of crimes against humanity in this regard.

"As we all remember, they reported about (Russian soldiers being allegedly supplied with) viagra (to rape Ukrainians) from the heart, although they turned out to have no data, or power to collect them," Zakharova added.

On November 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed over 10 immobilized Russian prisoners of war, shooting them in the head at point blank. Later in that day, a video appeared on the internet, showing the Ukrainian military shooting dead Russian soldiers, who had apparently surrendered and were lying on the ground. The events took place in the village of Makiivka in the Luhansk People's Republic, Valery Fadeev, the head of the Russian Human Rights Council (HRC), said. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the summary execution.