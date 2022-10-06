UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says UN Secretariat-General Cannot Have 'Independent Position' On Referendums

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Moscow Says UN Secretariat-General Cannot Have 'Independent Position' on Referendums

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cannot have any "independent position," especially on territorial issues, such as recent referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"First of all, the UN secretary-general cannot have any independent 'position,' especially on territorial issues. According to the (UN) Charter, this post assumes the exercise of functions of the UN chief administrative officer. We pointed this out in the comments of Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN and the official representative of the (Russian) Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that UN secretary-general spokesman Stephane Dujarric spoke during his briefing on October 5 "as if he tried to justify himself."

"However, if you look, we did not hear anything new and encouraging. The biased and unprincipled approach of the (UN) Secretariat to the Ukrainian story was confirmed one more time. We are convinced that this state of affairs must be changed. It does not paint the UN Secretariat and its leader," Zakharova said.

Earlier in September, Guterres said the accession of the four regions to Russia had no legal value and condemned Moscow's actions.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk September October Post All

Recent Stories

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

12 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

12 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.