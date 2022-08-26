UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says UN Secretariat's Position On Zaporizhzhia NPP Shelling By Kiev Unprincipled

The UN Secretariat takes an unprincipled position in the light of the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately distorting the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"We took note of the statements of the official representative of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, circulated in the media in connection with the difficult situation at the ZNPP, which continues to be subjected to massive shelling from Ukraine," the statement says. "One gets the impression that all the while the Ukrainian shelling of the ZNPP is ongoing on, the UN headquarters simply refuses to see the reality. This is an unprincipled position."

The ministry stressed that in the statements of the official representative of the UN Secretary General, not a word was said about the source of the threats the Kiev elite and the armed formations controlled by it.

"The only thing we hear over and over again from the lips of the official representative of the UN Secretary General is some goading about the international mission of the IAEA at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. When it is claimed that the shutdown of power units at this plant is a reminder of why it is so important to get the IAEA technical team to the ZNPP as soon as possible, the situation is deliberately distorted," the ministry added.

Ukrainian troops are intensifying shelling of the ZNPP, six more shells have been fired in the past hour, the press service of the Energodar city administration reported. Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian forces had launched an artillery strike on the ZNPP on Friday. Four hits on the ZNPP were recorded in the area of the storage of radioactive isotopes.

