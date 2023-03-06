UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Urges Parties To Show Restraint After Escalation In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) After an escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Moscow expresses serious concern and calls on the parties to show restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenpress state news agency reported that a shootout of security forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region tool place, and that there are loses on both sides.

"We express serious concern about the escalation of tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. There have been repeated violations of the ceasefire regime in recent days.

On March 5, an armed incident occurred, which resulted in casualties on both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides," Zakharova said in a statement.

Russia calls on the parties to exercise restraint and begin a de-escalation process, and also confirms the need to comply with the provisions of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020 on a complete cease-fire and military operations in the conflict zone, the spokeswoman added.

