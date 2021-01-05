Moscow Says US Actions 'Root Cause' of Iran Resuming 20% Uranium Enrichment

Iran's move to resume 20 percent uranium enrichment at the Fordow facility is a step back from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the root cause of it is the United States' actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that uranium enrichment at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant had reached 20 percent, which is in breach of the 3.67 percent limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The resumption of uranium enrichment at 20 percent level is a deviation from the agreements enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran nuclear issue," Zakharova said in a statement.

"In recent years, the international community has developed a clear understanding that the root cause of such deviations is systematic gross violations of international obligations by the United States, which, contrary to Article 25 of the UN Charter, does not comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and is deliberately creating obstacles to its implementation by other countries," she stressed.

The diplomat recalled that the JCPOA project to repurpose the Fordow nuclear facility had long been "at gunpoint" of US sanctions, which is absolutely unacceptable.

She also noted that bringing the Fordow facility back to compliance with the JCPOA would require additional efforts and costs. According to Zakharova, Iran should be ready to reciprocate once the US abandons its efforts to undermine the nuclear deal.

The spokeswoman also stressed that Iran's move had nothing to do with its compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"From this point of view, there are no claims against the Iranian side. All material enriched up to 20 percent is under the control of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]. The agency does not see signs of Iran turning to use it for undeclared purposes that would contradict the NPT," the diplomat said.