UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says US Actions 'Root Cause' Of Iran Resuming 20% Uranium Enrichment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:13 PM

Moscow Says US Actions 'Root Cause' of Iran Resuming 20% Uranium Enrichment

Iran's move to resume 20 percent uranium enrichment at the Fordow facility is a step back from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the root cause of it is the United States' actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran's move to resume 20 percent uranium enrichment at the Fordow facility is a step back from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the root cause of it is the United States' actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that uranium enrichment at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant had reached 20 percent, which is in breach of the 3.67 percent limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The resumption of uranium enrichment at 20 percent level is a deviation from the agreements enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran nuclear issue," Zakharova said in a statement.

"In recent years, the international community has developed a clear understanding that the root cause of such deviations is systematic gross violations of international obligations by the United States, which, contrary to Article 25 of the UN Charter, does not comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and is deliberately creating obstacles to its implementation by other countries," she stressed.

The diplomat recalled that the JCPOA project to repurpose the Fordow nuclear facility had long been "at gunpoint" of US sanctions, which is absolutely unacceptable.

She also noted that bringing the Fordow facility back to compliance with the JCPOA would require additional efforts and costs. According to Zakharova, Iran should be ready to reciprocate once the US abandons its efforts to undermine the nuclear deal.

The spokeswoman also stressed that Iran's move had nothing to do with its compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"From this point of view, there are no claims against the Iranian side. All material enriched up to 20 percent is under the control of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]. The agency does not see signs of Iran turning to use it for undeclared purposes that would contradict the NPT," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia Nuclear United States 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Punjab law minister brief Prime Minister on legisl ..

2 minutes ago

Father,son shot dead near Badin

2 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution unanimously condemning ar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan business community stands with Kashmiris ..

2 minutes ago

Creative Talent Contest-2021 to kick off from Jan ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi chambers to work jointly for trade ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.