Moscow Says US Acts as Self-Appointed International 'Arbiter' With Anti-Doping Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United States acts as a self-appointed 'arbiter' in international sport with its new anti-doping bill, named after WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Washington has once again appointed itself the arbiter-in-chief, this time of the world sport, has once again pitted its extraterritorial laws against the internationally accepted anti-doping mechanisms," Zakharova told a briefing.

The bill in question would allow US courts to hear criminal cases against use of doping at the events, in which US athletes participate.

The spokeswoman remarked that this was a cynical bill, as it did not concern North American sports leagues.