Moscow Says US Acts As Self-Appointed International 'Arbiter' With Anti-Doping Bill
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:13 PM
The United States acts as a self-appointed 'arbiter' in international sport with its new anti-doping bill, named after WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United States acts as a self-appointed 'arbiter' in international sport with its new anti-doping bill, named after WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
"Washington has once again appointed itself the arbiter-in-chief, this time of the world sport, has once again pitted its extraterritorial laws against the internationally accepted anti-doping mechanisms," Zakharova told a briefing.
The bill in question would allow US courts to hear criminal cases against use of doping at the events, in which US athletes participate.
The spokeswoman remarked that this was a cynical bill, as it did not concern North American sports leagues.