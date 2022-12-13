Moscow Says US-Africa Summit Posing No Threat to Russia-Africa Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Moscow does not consider the US-Africa Leaders Summit a hazard to its own relations with African countries, though it will still be watching the event closely, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The US-Africa Leaders Summit will be taking place in Washington from December Tuesday to Thursday. Fifty African heads of state are expected to attend.

"Of course, we wonder how they organize this summit - substantive content, discussions and the final document. So we will be watching closely," Bogdanov said.

Asked if the US-Africa summit could potentially harm the relations between Russia and African countries, Bogdanov replied, "I do not think so.

Country-to-continent summits with Africa are a normal practice in international relations and have been hosted by such countries as China and Turkey, as well as the European Union, the Russian diplomat said.

"The important thing is on what basis these relations are built. We (Russia) build relationships on the basis of equality and mutual respect," he said, adding that African countries will manage to figure out the way Western countries do business.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.